Previous
Photo 3397
Driftwood
Today the smoke has finally lifted so my husband and I decided to go canoeing. I saw this
driftwood along the shoreline and liked how it was lite up against the dark background.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
3
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
3480
photos
235
followers
131
following
930% complete
View this month »
3390
3391
3392
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
driftwood
,
canoeing
,
reflections!
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
June 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A stunning low key image. A big fav.
June 30th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Very neat image!!
June 30th, 2023
