Previous
Photo 3464
Our Hike to the Falls
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
2
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3548
photos
233
followers
130
following
949% complete
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st August 2023 9:41am
Privacy
Public
Tags
falls
,
hike
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Corinne C
ace
You walk in splendid places! Nice to see you our of your winter gear!
September 5th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
What a great shot of the ladies and the waterfalls
September 6th, 2023
