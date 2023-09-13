Previous
Lighthouse on Georgian Bay by radiogirl
Lighthouse on Georgian Bay

I took this photo of the lighthouse at the top of the mountain that we climbed on the weekend!
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and minimalism.
September 13th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Life is always awesome on top of a mountain
September 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful A great pov to capture the lighthouse and the many shades of blue of the sea and sky !
September 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a view is a great reward after a climb!
September 13th, 2023  
