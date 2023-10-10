Previous
Beaver 🦫 Lodge by radiogirl
Beaver 🦫 Lodge

More from our foggy paddle, we spotted a few beaver lodges but no beavers swimming around!
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
Lesley ace
Wow, what an amazing photograph. Big fav
October 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning find , beautifully captured in this foggy eerie scene! fav
October 10th, 2023  
haskar ace
Nice find and beautifully foggy capture
October 10th, 2023  
Lin ace
Love the atmosphere...
October 10th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Gosh that really is foggy. Good capture of the lodge
October 10th, 2023  
