Photo 3496
Beaver 🦫 Lodge
More from our foggy paddle, we spotted a few beaver lodges but no beavers swimming around!
10th October 2023
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Photo Details
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th September 2023 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
foggy
,
paddle
,
beaver
,
lodge
Lesley
ace
Wow, what an amazing photograph. Big fav
October 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning find , beautifully captured in this foggy eerie scene! fav
October 10th, 2023
haskar
ace
Nice find and beautifully foggy capture
October 10th, 2023
Lin
ace
Love the atmosphere...
October 10th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Gosh that really is foggy. Good capture of the lodge
October 10th, 2023
