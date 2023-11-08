Sign up
Previous
Photo 3524
Girls just wanna have Fun
For the One Week Only challenge,
today’s word is outside!
These two ladies were walking behind the group, when I turned around to check on them, I asked if they would stop for a photo, I liked their reflection in the water!
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
1
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3608
photos
237
followers
130
following
965% complete
View this month »
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th October 2023 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
outside
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
,
owl-6
Corinne
ace
Cool reflection !
November 9th, 2023
