Photo 3526
Rock Carving
On a our walk this morning in a neighbouring town we came across some rock carvings, these are miners.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
rock
,
carving
,
miners
,
rockart
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful ! fav
November 10th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful find fv!
November 10th, 2023
*lynn
ace
wow
November 10th, 2023
