Head in the Clouds by radiogirl
Photo 3534

Head in the Clouds

My husband’s painting illustrates me in front of these cumulus clouds.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

ace
@radiogirl
My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
John Falconer ace
My first reaction was that this was a good edit!! But it’s an even better painting!! 😀😀😀
November 18th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
He has terrific technique to get the depth in the clouds and the beautiful highlights in your hair.
November 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
Impressive artwork, he is very talented.
November 18th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Good one
November 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 18th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
He is a terrific asrtist!
November 18th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful painting. Your husband is very talented.
November 18th, 2023  
