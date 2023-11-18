Sign up
Photo 3534
Head in the Clouds
My husband’s painting illustrates me in front of these cumulus clouds.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
7
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3618
photos
239
followers
130
following
Tags
portrait
,
clouds
,
painting
John Falconer
ace
My first reaction was that this was a good edit!! But it’s an even better painting!! 😀😀😀
November 18th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
He has terrific technique to get the depth in the clouds and the beautiful highlights in your hair.
November 18th, 2023
Babs
ace
Impressive artwork, he is very talented.
November 18th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good one
November 18th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 18th, 2023
Linda Godwin
He is a terrific asrtist!
November 18th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful painting. Your husband is very talented.
November 18th, 2023
