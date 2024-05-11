Sign up
Previous
Photo 3676
Reaching for the sky
On our walk, I had asked the girls if they would stand at the top of the bleacher and reach for the sky!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
2
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3793
photos
231
followers
127
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st May 2024 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
lake
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
KV
ace
Love it!
May 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a great shot!
You always have the most creative poses!
Fun ladies!
May 11th, 2024
Fun ladies!