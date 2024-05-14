Previous
Snowshoe Hare by radiogirl
Photo 3679

Snowshoe Hare

It is always entertainng to watch these hares playing in the backyard. We haven't had a fox around for awhile that's why there is so many around, that could change quickly!
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Kathy
Corinne C ace
What a great timing! Delightful pic
May 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
How nice to see them in your backyard.
May 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet capture !
May 15th, 2024  
