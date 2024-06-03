Sign up
Previous
Photo 3698
Hibiscus
I bought this plant for my daughter in law’s birthday, it’s her favourite. I love the big bold blooms!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3815
photos
229
followers
126
following
1013% complete
View this month »
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
Tags
flower
,
hibiscus
