Previous
Photo 3704
Early morning Fog
While we were away I got to enjoy foggy mornings with my coffee.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of the Blue heron and seafull!
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
6
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3821
photos
230
followers
126
following
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
Tags
ladder
,
river
,
fog
,
dock
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Now that's a spot to sit in the evening and watch the fireflies. Lovely morning shot.
June 10th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Those seats are just waiting to be sat on! fav
June 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a beautiful image with lovely colors and the fog makes the ambiance quite magical
June 10th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
June 10th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
This is wonderful.
June 10th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
June 10th, 2024
