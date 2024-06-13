Sign up
Previous
Photo 3708
That's my Bass
I'm sure that's what this blue heron was thinking, but in the end the seagull got this bass!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of the girls and I in our new biking jackets!
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
2
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3825
photos
230
followers
126
following
Tags
river
,
bass
,
dock
,
blueheron
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent capture.
June 14th, 2024
Brigette
ace
nice backlighting
June 14th, 2024
