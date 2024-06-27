Sign up
Previous
Photo 3721
Post and Pebbles
This is one of my hubby’s paintings that is hung on our living room wall, I love how the sunlight coming through the window lit up the rocks in the right hand corner!
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
1
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3839
photos
232
followers
126
following
1019% complete
3714
3715
3716
3717
3718
3719
3720
3721
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd June 2024 6:13am
Privacy
Public
Tags
painting
,
hubby
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely painting and capture! Great catch with the sun highlighting the rocks.
June 27th, 2024
