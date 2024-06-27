Previous
Post and Pebbles

This is one of my hubby’s paintings that is hung on our living room wall, I love how the sunlight coming through the window lit up the rocks in the right hand corner!
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Susan Klassen ace
Lovely painting and capture! Great catch with the sun highlighting the rocks.
