Happy weekend by radiogirl
Happy weekend

My birthday today and Canada Day tomorrow, always great celebration weekend!
Unfortunately very little sun and lots of rain this weekend!

I combined 2 photos here in the Photoroom app.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Islandgirl

@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely composition.
Have a great Birthday.
June 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Happy Birthday, hope you have two wonderful days 🥂🥳
June 30th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Happy Birthday!!!! Wonderful pic!
June 30th, 2024  
