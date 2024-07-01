Sign up
Photo 3725
Happy Canada 🇨🇦 Day
To those who celebrate, here are a few of the ladies on our bike ride.We stopped in front of the huge flag set up for the Canada 🍁 day activities for a photo.
You can see the size of the flag!
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th June 2024 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
canada
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Corinne C
ace
Happy Canada Day!
July 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Happy Canada Day
July 1st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous photo… happy Canada day!
July 1st, 2024
