Happy Canada 🇨🇦 Day by radiogirl
Photo 3725

Happy Canada 🇨🇦 Day

To those who celebrate, here are a few of the ladies on our bike ride.We stopped in front of the huge flag set up for the Canada 🍁 day activities for a photo.
You can see the size of the flag!
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Corinne C ace
Happy Canada Day!
July 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Happy Canada Day
July 1st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulous photo… happy Canada day!
July 1st, 2024  
