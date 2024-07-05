Sign up
Photo 3729
Photo 3729
Clouds and Canola fields
We walked by these canola fields on our morning walk and I just love the cloud formations!
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
6
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3847
photos
232
followers
126
following
3722
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
Views
13
Comments
6
6
Fav's
4
4
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th July 2024 9:05am
Privacy
Public
Tags
clouds
,
field
,
canola
Judith Johnson
ace
The clouds and composition are fabulous
July 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture!
July 5th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Pretty amazing
July 5th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That's spectacular
July 5th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely capture!
July 5th, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely shot
July 5th, 2024
