Previous
Photo 3747
The opening ceremonies in Paris 2024
Were amazing, especially seeing Céline Dion sing!
Your comments and faves are greatly appreciated,
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
7
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3865
photos
231
followers
126
following
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
So happy Celine could sing
July 26th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
So happy for her - one of my very favourite singers
July 26th, 2024
Leslie
ace
wow you were there ...amazing and so cool
July 26th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Wow, you’re in the excitement.
July 27th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
@rensala
@lesip
@shutterbug49
I wasn’t there, I took a photo of it on my TV!
July 27th, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
I like your editing. Celine looked great and sang beautifully. I'm so glad she's well enough to perform.
July 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great collage.
July 27th, 2024
I wasn’t there, I took a photo of it on my TV!