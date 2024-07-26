Previous
The opening ceremonies in Paris 2024 by radiogirl
The opening ceremonies in Paris 2024

Were amazing, especially seeing Céline Dion sing!

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Joan Robillard ace
So happy Celine could sing
July 26th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
So happy for her - one of my very favourite singers
July 26th, 2024  
Leslie ace
wow you were there ...amazing and so cool
July 26th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Wow, you’re in the excitement.
July 27th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
@rensala @lesip @shutterbug49
I wasn’t there, I took a photo of it on my TV!
July 27th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
I like your editing. Celine looked great and sang beautifully. I'm so glad she's well enough to perform.
July 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great collage.
July 27th, 2024  
