Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3749
Painted Rocks
I always enjoy biking by this lady’s house with her garden full of painted rocks.
I posted this Garden last year, here is the photo if you’re interested:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2023-06-10
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3867
photos
231
followers
126
following
1027% complete
View this month »
3742
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
3749
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th July 2024 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
garden
,
painted
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, these are beautiful and make a great composition too
July 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture. This lady loves colors and I like her window decorations
July 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close