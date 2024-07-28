Previous
Painted Rocks by radiogirl
Painted Rocks

I always enjoy biking by this lady’s house with her garden full of painted rocks.

I posted this Garden last year, here is the photo if you’re interested:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2023-06-10
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, these are beautiful and make a great composition too
July 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture. This lady loves colors and I like her window decorations
July 28th, 2024  
