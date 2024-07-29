Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3750
Watch Dog
This home has 2 watch dogs, one on each side of the entrance, each looking in opposite directions!
Thanks for stopping by. I appreciate all your comments and favs.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3868
photos
231
followers
126
following
1027% complete
View this month »
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
3749
3750
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th July 2024 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone
,
statue
,
wall
,
watchdog
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
July 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
July 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close