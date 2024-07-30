Sign up
Previous
Photo 3751
Clouds
I was out for a hike today looking for different birds to photograph, came across this river with the beautiful clouds and reflections!!
Thank you for your comments and favs, much appreciated!
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
3
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3869
photos
230
followers
126
following
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
3749
3750
3751
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th July 2024 8:41am
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
clouds
,
river
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
July 30th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
July 30th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh my. So lovely!
July 30th, 2024
