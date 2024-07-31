Previous
Scarlet Beebalm by radiogirl
Photo 3752

Scarlet Beebalm

From my mother’s garden!

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of the clouds in the reflection!
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - I have never heard or seen these before !
July 31st, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Oh they are lovely! I see so many unique flowers on 365!
July 31st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
New to me, but they are pretty.
July 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 31st, 2024  
