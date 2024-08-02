Previous
Wild sunflower by radiogirl
Wild sunflower

This sunflower reseeded itself in my garden, I had planted sunflowers last year in the same spot, but not this year! I’m happy to see him coming up, looks like there is a lot of seeds for the birds!
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous frame filling capture of this beautiful sun flower ! fav
August 2nd, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
A very nice capture!
August 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
August 2nd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's a nice big one! Lovely shot.
August 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love this sunflower capture...nice details
August 2nd, 2024  
