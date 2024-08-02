Sign up
Photo 3754
Wild sunflower
This sunflower reseeded itself in my garden, I had planted sunflowers last year in the same spot, but not this year! I’m happy to see him coming up, looks like there is a lot of seeds for the birds!
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
5
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3872
photos
229
followers
125
following
3747
3748
3749
3750
3751
3752
3753
3754
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd August 2024 12:48pm
sunflower
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous frame filling capture of this beautiful sun flower ! fav
August 2nd, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
A very nice capture!
August 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
August 2nd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's a nice big one! Lovely shot.
August 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love this sunflower capture...nice details
August 2nd, 2024
