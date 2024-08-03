Previous
Owen beating Grandpa by radiogirl
Photo 3755

Owen beating Grandpa

My grandson and my husband were having a serious game of chess out on the deck, and Owen won! Lol
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1028% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Well done Owen! He looks very focused.
August 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise