Tom Thompson Mural -3 by radiogirl
Photo 3775

Tom Thompson Mural -3

Tom Thompson‘s paintings were re-created as murals and hang throughout the city of Huntsville.

He was a Canadian artist active in the early 20th century. During his short career, he produced roughly 400 oil sketches on small wood panels and approximately 50 larger works on canvas. His works consist almost entirely of landscapes, depicting trees, skies, lakes, and rivers. He used broad brush strokes and a liberal application of paint to capture the beauty and colour of the Ontario landscape. Thomson's accidental death by drowning at 39 shortly before the founding of the Group of Seven is seen as a tragedy for Canadian art.(Wikipedia)
More of the murals:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2024-08-23
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2024-08-24
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Islandgirl

ace
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome, such a tragedy his life was cut short
August 26th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A magical mural and a great narrative
August 26th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Thanks for the info. Surreal image
August 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing mural, style of painting and colours, = great informative narrative such a shame his life was cut short like this ! fav
August 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Another great mural & narrative too.
August 26th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking mural.
August 26th, 2024  
