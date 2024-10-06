Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3815
Just Ducky
It was fun watching this duck do a little dance, another one from the canoe.
Thanks for stoping by, appreciate all your comments and favs.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3934
photos
220
followers
124
following
1045% complete
View this month »
3808
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
3814
3815
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th September 2024 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
duck
,
pond
,
canoeing
gloria jones
ace
Ha,ha....great shot
October 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close