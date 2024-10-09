Sign up
Previous
Photo 3818
Fall Colours
This is my favourite spot to go for a drive to enjoy the fall colours!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3937
photos
220
followers
124
following
1046% complete
3811
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
Tags
colours
,
fall
bkb in the city
ace
I can see why. Absolutely beautiful
October 9th, 2024
