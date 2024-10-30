Previous
Might be our last bike ride by radiogirl
Photo 3839

Might be our last bike ride

In the top photo we had stopped on the side of the road to take some photos, in the bottom left photo we were heading out for our ride. I reminded the ladies to wear their green jackets we stand out nicely on the road that way!
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1051% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful collage. Wearing these jackets is an excellent idea.
October 31st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great diptych of you ladies - Ideal for safety reasons to wear those luminous jackets!
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise