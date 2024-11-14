Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3851
Behind the Trees
Is a beautiful sunrise this morning!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th November 2024 7:06am
Tags
trees
,
sunrise
,
lake
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wow! Beautiful
November 14th, 2024
Barb
ace
What a fiery sky! Great silhouettes!
November 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such gorgeous colour and capture, the sky seems on fire!
November 14th, 2024
