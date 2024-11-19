Sign up
Photo 3854
Fireplace 🔥
Enjoying the fireplace on a rainy night!
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
2
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3977
photos
220
followers
121
following
1055% complete
3847
3848
3849
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th November 2024 5:33pm
Tags
reflections
,
fireplace
Babs
ace
Looks cosy
November 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
November 20th, 2024
