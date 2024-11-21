Previous
Lawren Harris by radiogirl
Lawren Harris

Is one of the Canadian landscape painters known as the “Group of Seven” painters.
We were visiting the town of Huntsville where they have paintings all over the town of this group of artists.
More info on the group:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Group_of_Seven_(artists)
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
KV ace
Beautiful.
November 21st, 2024  
