Photo 3855
Lawren Harris
Is one of the Canadian landscape painters known as the “Group of Seven” painters.
We were visiting the town of Huntsville where they have paintings all over the town of this group of artists.
More info on the group:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Group_of_Seven_(artists)
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
Tags
paintings
,
canadian
,
groupofseven
KV
ace
Beautiful.
November 21st, 2024
