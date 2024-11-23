Previous
Otter wood craving by radiogirl
Otter wood craving

I went to see a local craft show and really enjoyed the woodcarvings. I changed the background on this one as it was distracting.
More carvings to come.

Thank you for your comments on yesterday’s photo of the squirrel and pumpkin, much appreciated.
Barb ace
Wow! Nice carving!
November 23rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
So unusual
November 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Super carving, very very beautiful
November 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
November 23rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Intricating wood carvings
November 23rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful carving!
November 23rd, 2024  
