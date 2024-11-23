Sign up
Previous
Photo 3857
Otter wood craving
I went to see a local craft show and really enjoyed the woodcarvings. I changed the background on this one as it was distracting.
More carvings to come.
Thank you for your comments on yesterday’s photo of the squirrel and pumpkin, much appreciated.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
6
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3980
photos
220
followers
121
following
1056% complete
Tags
wood
,
trout
,
carving
,
otter
Barb
ace
Wow! Nice carving!
November 23rd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
So unusual
November 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Super carving, very very beautiful
November 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
November 23rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Intricating wood carvings
November 23rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful carving!
November 23rd, 2024
