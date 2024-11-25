Sign up
Previous
Photo 3859
Inuit and Walrus carving
Another lovely carving from the local craft show with a couple of the girls posing!
Here is link to the previous carvings:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2024-11-23
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2024-11-24
Thanks for stopping by. I appreciate all your comments and favs.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
1
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3982
photos
221
followers
121
following
1057% complete
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd November 2024 8:59am
Tags
walrus
,
inuit
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Chris Cook
ace
Great shot!
November 26th, 2024
