Previous
Inuit and Walrus carving by radiogirl
Photo 3859

Inuit and Walrus carving

Another lovely carving from the local craft show with a couple of the girls posing!

Here is link to the previous carvings:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2024-11-23
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2024-11-24

Thanks for stopping by. I appreciate all your comments and favs.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1057% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Great shot!
November 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact