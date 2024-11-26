Sign up
Previous
Photo 3860
The Snow has Arrived
And the snow is already melting!
I think it’s time to take foxy inside for the winter.
Thanks for stopping by. I appreciate all your comments and favs.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
3
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3983
photos
221
followers
121
following
1057% complete
snow
backyard
fox
Beverley
ace
Your foxy is soo cool
November 26th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
He’s a snow fox!
November 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh yes - take good care of Foxy - you have quite a wintery scene there !
November 26th, 2024
