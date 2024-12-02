Sign up
Previous
Photo 3866
Film Work
This was taken on our hike a few days ago, I asked the girls to go on the bridge and I’d take their photo from below.
Thanks for stopping by. I appreciate all your comments and favs.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
3
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3989
photos
221
followers
121
following
1059% complete
Tags
snow
,
bridge
,
hike
,
app
,
pipcamera
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Corinne C
ace
Always a creative composition and edit. fav
December 3rd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Love this
December 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely wintery shot and framing ! fav
December 3rd, 2024
