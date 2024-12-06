Previous
Hang On Elf by radiogirl
Photo 3870

Hang On Elf

I added this cute elf to my holiday decorations outside, he provides some festive colour.
On the weekend, we had 15 to 20cm of snow!

Thank you for your comments and favs, much appreciated!

6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1060% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Cute!
December 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaah ! such a cheery little fellow hanging onto the branch despite the snow ! fav
December 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
He looks quite adventurous
December 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact