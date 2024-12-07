Sign up
Previous
Photo 3871
Snowy trail
This was our snowshoe trail a few days ago!
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
3
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3994
photos
220
followers
121
following
1060% complete
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th December 2024 9:33am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
trees
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - snowy path through an avenue of pine trees - Such a lovely scene ! fav
December 7th, 2024
Sam Palmer
Narnia 😊
December 7th, 2024
Barb
ace
Inviting snow scene!
December 7th, 2024
