Snowy trail by radiogirl
Snowy trail

This was our snowshoe trail a few days ago!
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Islandgirl

@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
How lovely - snowy path through an avenue of pine trees - Such a lovely scene ! fav
December 7th, 2024  
Sam Palmer
Narnia 😊
December 7th, 2024  
Inviting snow scene!
December 7th, 2024  
