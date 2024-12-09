Sign up
Previous
Photo 3873
Snowshoeing
And so it begins we have enough snow to snowshoe on the trails, only 3 of us out the other day, busy time of year!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
2
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3996
photos
220
followers
121
following
1061% complete
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
3871
3872
3873
iPhone 13 Pro
5th December 2024 9:57am
Tags
snowshoeing
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
FBailey
ace
Love the bright outfits
December 9th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Look at you go!
December 9th, 2024
