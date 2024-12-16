Previous
Our luncheon was a Hoot! by radiogirl
Today one of the ladies in our group hosted our Christmas luncheon and it was a hoot with lots of laughs! She also loves owls!

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s full moon, much appreciated.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 17th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I love owls too! This one looks very superior!
December 17th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
December 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Good one
December 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fun title and cute decoration
December 17th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL
December 17th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Smile for the day!
December 17th, 2024  
