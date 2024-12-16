Sign up
Previous
Photo 3880
Our luncheon was a Hoot!
Today one of the ladies in our group hosted our Christmas luncheon and it was a hoot with lots of laughs! She also loves owls!
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s full moon, much appreciated.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
7
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
4003
photos
220
followers
121
following
1063% complete
3873
3874
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th December 2024 11:03am
christmas
,
owls
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 17th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I love owls too! This one looks very superior!
December 17th, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️
December 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good one
December 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fun title and cute decoration
December 17th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL
December 17th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Smile for the day!
December 17th, 2024
