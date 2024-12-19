Sign up
Previous
Photo 3883
River of Rock
On our hike this morning we came along this river of rock alongside the trail! You can see it on the left side of the trail.
Thank you for your comments and favs.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Tags
snow
,
rock
,
river
,
hike
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
December 20th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful winter wonderland
December 20th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice wintry scene!
December 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great winter scenery
December 20th, 2024
