Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3885
Mrs. Snowman ⛄️
A decoration on our tree! 🌲
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs!
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4008
photos
220
followers
121
following
1064% complete
View this month »
3878
3879
3880
3881
3882
3883
3884
3885
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st December 2024 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
treedecoration
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a jolly tree decoration !
December 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 22nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
That’s a beautiful happy looking decoration.
December 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks jolly!
December 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close