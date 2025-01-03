Previous
Approaching Storm by radiogirl
Photo 3894

Approaching Storm

While travelling to visit family, I found this ominous sky very interesting. More snow on the way!

Thanks for stopping by, I Appreciate all your comments and favs.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1066% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Francoise ace
I love this. Could be either impending calm or impending storm. Wonderful colors and drama
January 4th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Great ambience
January 4th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture!
January 4th, 2025  
Nicki Suthers
Such a moody scene. Just lovely.
January 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning scene , such a threatening and moody sky over an already icy cold scene - fav
January 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Stunning wintery scene!
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact