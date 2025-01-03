Sign up
Previous
Photo 3894
Approaching Storm
While travelling to visit family, I found this ominous sky very interesting. More snow on the way!
Thanks for stopping by, I Appreciate all your comments and favs.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
6
5
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
4017
photos
223
followers
121
following
1066% complete
10
6
5
main- album
iPhone 13 Pro
3rd January 2025 9:36am
Public
snow
sun
trees
highway
Francoise
ace
I love this. Could be either impending calm or impending storm. Wonderful colors and drama
January 4th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Great ambience
January 4th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture!
January 4th, 2025
Nicki Suthers
Such a moody scene. Just lovely.
January 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning scene , such a threatening and moody sky over an already icy cold scene - fav
January 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Stunning wintery scene!
January 4th, 2025
