Guess Who We Found? by radiogirl
Photo 3895

Guess Who We Found?

While out for our hike, we found the missing monkey! We have a few stuffed toys that we hide for others to find, we finally found the red monkey!
It doesn’t take much to amuse us! Lol

Thanks for stopping by. I appreciate all your comments and favs!
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Corinne C ace
A great and fun photo!
January 5th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Isn't that fun! He looks rather cute there.
January 5th, 2025  
Tunia McClure ace
congrats
January 5th, 2025  
