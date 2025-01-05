Sign up
Photo 3895
Guess Who We Found?
While out for our hike, we found the missing monkey! We have a few stuffed toys that we hide for others to find, we finally found the red monkey!
It doesn’t take much to amuse us! Lol
Thanks for stopping by. I appreciate all your comments and favs!
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
Tags
snow
,
hike
,
redmonkey
Corinne C
ace
A great and fun photo!
January 5th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Isn't that fun! He looks rather cute there.
January 5th, 2025
Tunia McClure
ace
congrats
January 5th, 2025
