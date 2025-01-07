Sign up
Previous
Photo 3898
First Quarter Phase
The moon phase for January 6th was the First Quarter phase.
In this phase, exactly half of the moon is illuminated and half is in darkness.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo and for the best wishes for starting year 12 on 365.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
1
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
4021
photos
225
followers
121
following
1067% complete
3891
3892
3893
3894
3895
3896
3897
3898
Tags
moon
,
half
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent capture.
January 8th, 2025
