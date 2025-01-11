Previous
Mrs. Butterfly by radiogirl
Mrs. Butterfly

A Few of us snowshoed 6kms last week, the trail was nicely decorated. I will post more photos this week from our snowshoe.
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful to see a butterfly in the snow - looking forward to what else you found ! Lovely shot !
January 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice find!
January 12th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely find.
January 12th, 2025  
