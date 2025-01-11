Sign up
Previous
Photo 3902
Mrs. Butterfly
A Few of us snowshoed 6kms last week, the trail was nicely decorated. I will post more photos this week from our snowshoe.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
4
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4025
photos
225
followers
121
following
1069% complete
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th January 2025 9:33am
Tags
butterfly
,
snowshoe
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful to see a butterfly in the snow - looking forward to what else you found ! Lovely shot !
January 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice find!
January 12th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a lovely find.
January 12th, 2025
