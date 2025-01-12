Sign up
Previous
Photo 3903
Mr. Eyes 👀
Another decorated tree along our snowshoe trail.
Thank you for your comments and favs on my photo that made it to the top 20 this week. Much appreciated!
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
3
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4026
photos
225
followers
121
following
3896
3897
3898
3899
3900
3901
3902
3903
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th January 2025 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
decoration
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Too cute or eeire
January 13th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Cool find
January 13th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cool looking.
January 13th, 2025
