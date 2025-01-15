Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3906
Snow Shadows
Taken while out snowshoeing with the girls!
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of my backyard.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4029
photos
225
followers
121
following
1070% complete
View this month »
3899
3900
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th January 2025 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
shadows
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture of “tall” ladies.
January 15th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Good one!
January 15th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Fun
January 15th, 2025
KV
ace
Reaching for the stars!!!
January 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close