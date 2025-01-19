Sign up
Previous
Photo 3910
Blue Hour
The sun was providing a glimmer of light and warmth on our walk, the actual temperature was -20C! Brr
A chilly walk with my hubby.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
4
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
4033
photos
225
followers
121
following
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
3908
3909
3910
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th January 2025 3:26pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
snow
,
light
,
sun
,
trees
,
spruce
KV
ace
The warm light in the center makes the image (though blue) seem warmer than -20C… that is really cold!
January 19th, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Stay warm! Amazing Light!!
January 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful gentle light, super chilly …
January 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
January 20th, 2025
