Blue Hour by radiogirl
Photo 3910

Blue Hour

The sun was providing a glimmer of light and warmth on our walk, the actual temperature was -20C! Brr
A chilly walk with my hubby.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
KV ace
The warm light in the center makes the image (though blue) seem warmer than -20C… that is really cold!
January 19th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Stay warm! Amazing Light!!
January 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful gentle light, super chilly …
January 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph
January 20th, 2025  
