Baby it’s Cold Outside! by radiogirl
Photo 3912

Baby it’s Cold Outside!

Today the temperature is -34C but feels like -42C brrr.
So inside, I’m taking photos of Gracie in front of my hubby’s painting, My Disappearing World.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
