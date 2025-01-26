Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3916
Sunny and Cold
Taken while skating on the outside skating pathway around the park.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s skate pathway, much appreciated.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4039
photos
225
followers
121
following
1072% complete
View this month »
3909
3910
3911
3912
3913
3914
3915
3916
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th January 2025 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
skating
,
selfie
,
sunburst
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous snowy capture, snuggly and warm too.
January 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scene.
January 26th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
all that fluff!
January 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sounds like fun
January 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close