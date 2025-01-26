Previous
Sunny and Cold by radiogirl
Sunny and Cold

Taken while skating on the outside skating pathway around the park.

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s skate pathway, much appreciated.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Beverley ace
Gorgeous snowy capture, snuggly and warm too.
January 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene.
January 26th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
all that fluff!
January 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sounds like fun
January 26th, 2025  
