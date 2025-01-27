Previous
Girls Just Want to Have Fun by radiogirl
Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Lovely morning hike in the forest, but in town the winds were 60km! Today we had two dogs with us!
Great fun 4.95km and we climbed 13 flights, approximately (101)ft.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Poppo Livy ace
Was Cindi there to provide the entertainment?

Not my idea of ideal walking conditions.
January 28th, 2025  
KWind ace
Lovely group shot!
January 28th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I hope you had less wind.
January 28th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A great group pic! How thoughtful of the ladies to wear coats of different colours. 😁 Sweet doggos too.
January 28th, 2025  
