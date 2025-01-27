Sign up
Previous
Photo 3917
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Lovely morning hike in the forest, but in town the winds were 60km! Today we had two dogs with us!
Great fun 4.95km and we climbed 13 flights, approximately (101)ft.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4040
photos
225
followers
121
following
1073% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th January 2025 9:29am
Tags
snow
,
hiking
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Poppo Livy
ace
Was Cindi there to provide the entertainment?
Not my idea of ideal walking conditions.
January 28th, 2025
KWind
ace
Lovely group shot!
January 28th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I hope you had less wind.
January 28th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A great group pic! How thoughtful of the ladies to wear coats of different colours. 😁 Sweet doggos too.
January 28th, 2025
